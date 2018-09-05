Younger headed to Paramount Network for season 6

type TV Show Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14 seasons 2 performer Sutton Foster, Debi Mazar, Miriam Shor broadcaster TV Land Genre Comedy, Romance

Younger is set to grow older on a new network.

On Wednesday, the new Paramount Network announced it is launching a new dramedy night on Thursdays, beginning early next year. The fun female-driven Thursday night content will kick off in January with First Wives Club (from Girls Trip’s Tracy Oliver) and continue into summer of 2019 with a full-series order of Younger creator Darren Star’s 10 episode, half-hour series Emily in Paris (working title). The two new series will bookend Younger, which will officially move over from TV Land to Paramount Network for season 6 in the spring to serve as a centerpiece for the block.

“I am thrilled to be continuing my journey with Younger and now Emily in Paris on the Paramount Network,” Star said in a statement. “Keith [Cox, development and production head for Paramount Network, TV Land, and CMT] and his entire team inspire me with their passion and enthusiasm.”

Centered on a driven twenty-something Midwest American woman, Star’s new dramedy follows Emily as she moves to Paris for an unexpected job opportunity and has to contend with cultures clashes as she adjusts to life in a foreign city, while juggling her career, new friendships and love life.

Younger just completed its fifth season on TV Land, logging its highest-rated season to date. Read what Star had to say about the season finale here.