First look: Stranger Things at Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights

It’s going to be a very Hawkins Halloween.

The countdown has begun to opening night of Universal Studios’ Halloween Horror Nights, which will feature a brand-new maze inspired by Netflix’s Stranger Things at the theme park’s Hollywood, Orlando, and Singapore locations this year. Wednesday morning, the park released first look images as well as a new trailer teasing what fans have to look forward to in the haunted attraction.

Every fall, Universal Studios brings big- and small-screen scares to vivid life at Halloween Horror Nights, which features a collection of mazes based on beloved horror properties and peopled with creepy costumed “scare-actors.” This year’s offering of sinister spectacles includes attractions inspired by Poltergeist, The First Purge, and Universal Monsters in addition to the Stranger Things labyrinth, which “will give guests the chance to brave the Upside Down and encounter iconic scenes, characters, and environments from season one of the critically acclaimed series,” a Universal press release promises.

Check out the first look photos below.

Ken Kinzie/Universal Studios

Ken Kinzie/Universal Studios

Ken Kinzie/Universal Studios

Ken Kinzie/Universal Studios

Ken Kinzie/Universal Studios

Ken Kinzie/Universal Studios

Halloween Horror Nights runs select nights beginning Sept. 14 at Universal Studios Hollywood and Universal Orlando Resort and Sept. 28 at Universal Studios Singapore. Tickets are available now.