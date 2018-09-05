type TV Show Genre Talk Show Current Status In Season

Stephen Colbert now has a beard! Kind of…

The CBS Late Show host returned from the show’s summer hiatus sporting what is most definitely some hair on his lower facial region (see video above). Like his Late Show predecessor, David Letterman, the host’s beard-like scruff is of the snow white variety. Yet it also stands in sharp contrast to his jet black hair, and while beard color can be a bit different than head-hair color it’s normally not that dramatically different which makes one wonder about the naturalness of the top part of his whole hair situation.

Colbert, naturally, mocked his newfound beard-ish appearance right out of the gate before anybody else could get the chance: “I grew this over the break … surprised me, came in all white. Evidentially talking about Donald Trump for two years has made my mouth old. I want to take a moment right now to apologize to Wolf Blitzer’s beard for copyright infringement.”

Then Colbert tackled reporter Bob Woodward’s explosive new book, Fear, which goes behind the scenes into the Trump White House. “Named after the emotion that Trump feels whenever he sees a book,” Colbert quipped.

Check out the full video above. Late Show airs weeknights on CBS.