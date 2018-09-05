Riverdale: See your first look at Archie's new nemesis

type TV Show run date 01/26/17 performer K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch broadcaster The CW seasons 3 Genre Drama

Archie, you in danger gurl.

This season on Riverdale, the ginger hero (KJ Apa) finds himself framed for murder by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) and dealing with the town’s prosecutor, Ms. Wright (Penelope Ann Miller). EW has your exclusive first look at Miller in her role.

Given Hiram’s control over most of the town, it feels safe to assume that he might have his hooks into Ms. Wright, too.

Do what it takes to survive. New episodes of #Riverdale return Wednesday, October 10 on The CW! pic.twitter.com/nrPmpCDKVw — Riverdale (@CW_Riverdale) August 29, 2018

As seen in the trailer for the third season, the Riverdale gang are trying to have a nice end to their summer but Archie’s trial is looming over their heads. Oh and there’s also a new True Detective-style killer preying on the citizens. Fall is such a lovely time of year!

Riverdale returns to The CW on Oct. 10 for season 3.