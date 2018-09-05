Nancy McKeon and Val Chmerkovskiy announced as first couple competing on Dancing with the Stars 

type TV Show Genre Reality run date 03/21/11 performer Tom Bergeron, Carrie Ann Inaba, Bruno Tonioli, Len Goodman, Erin Andrews, Julianne Hough broadcaster ABC seasons 24 Current Status In Season

Facts of Life actress Nancy McKeon will be cutting a rug with pro dancer Val Chmerkovskiy on the new season of Dancing with the Stars.

The duo’s appearance was confirmed on Good Morning America Wednesday morning. They’re the first contestants to be announced from season 27. McKeon played Joanne “Jo” Polniaczek during the show’s nine seasons from 1979-1988.

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic/Gabriel Olsen/Getty Images

Last week, ABC revealed which professional dancers are set to compete this season. Chmerkovskiy and fiancée Jenna Johnson, who announced their engagement in June, were among them.

Johnson, 24, is the show’s defending champion after winning the special Athletes iteration in May alongside Olympic medalist Adam Rippon.

Chmerkosvkiy, 32, won in 2015 alongside Rumer Willis, and again in 2016 with Olympic gymnast Laurie Hernandez.

Other pros joining this season include Cheryl Burke, Sharna Burgess, Emma Slater, Lindsay Arnold, Witney Carson, Sasha Farber, Gleb Savchenko, Artem Chigvintsev, Keo Motsepe, Alan Bersten, and Brandon Armstrong.

Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli are returning as judges.

Season 27 of Dancing with the Stars premieres Sept. 24 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.