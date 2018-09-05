Monica Lewinsky set to appear in Bill Clinton impeachment docuseries

Two decades after the Bill Clinton sex scandal dominated headlines, filmmaker Alex Gibney is set to explore the subject like never before.

Gibney’s new three-part A&E docuseries will delve into Clinton’s affair with 21-year-old White House intern Monica Lewinsky, which led him to become the second president in U.S. history to be impeached by Congress.

The Impeachment of Bill Clinton (working title), will feature never-before-seen footage and interviews, as well as a candid sit-down with Lewinsky. Paula Jones, Kathleen Willey, and Juanita Broaddrick, who accused Clinton of raping her 1978, will all go on record for the show.

Directed by Blair Foster, the six-hour series will be released by Alex Gibney’s Jigsaw Productions on Nov. 18 and air over the course of three nights consecutively.

Elaine Frontain Bryant, executive vice president and head of programming at A&E, refers to the show as “a real-life political thriller and the most in-depth and intimate account of how one of the biggest scandals in our nation’s history unfolded, forever changing the landscape of American politics.”

Lewinsky’s appearance in the series comes as her story takes on new meaning as part of the #MeToo movement. The 45-year-old has become an important figure in the discussion around sexual misconduct in the workplace, recently speaking out on the subject in an essay for Vanity Fair.

“To be blunt, I was diagnosed several years ago with post-traumatic stress disorder, mainly from the ordeal of having been publicly outed and ostracized back then,” she wrote in March. “My trauma expedition has been long, arduous, painful, and expensive. And it’s not over.”

Though Lewinsky has chosen to discuss the scandal as part of the renewed interest in the case in the wake of the movement, she publicly drew a line on Monday, cutting short a TV conference in Jerusalem when she was asked if she was still seeking an apology from Clinton.

“There were clear parameters about what we would be discussing and what we would not,” Lewinsky later said in a statement on Twitter of the event, which was intended to highlight social media bullying.

Lewinsky also noted the moderator was told beforehand that discussing Clinton was off limits. “When she asked me it on stage, with blatant disregard for our agreement, it became clear to me I had been misled.”