It's Always Sunny stars talk Glenn Howerton's absence, openly gay Mac

type TV Show Genre Comedy Airs Wednesdays at : run date 08/04/05 performer Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Kaitlin Olson, Danny DeVito broadcaster FXX seasons 13 Current Status In Season

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia star, writer, and executive producer Glenn Howerton’s presence on season 13 might be a mystery, but his costars never had a doubt that they could go on without him.

The season 12 finale of the FXX comedy ended with Dennis (Howerton) leaving Philadelphia to go be a father in North Dakota. The character’s departure coincided with the actor going to headline his own NBC comedy A.P. Bio. In an interview earlier this year with EW, Howerton said it was a “creative decision” and made it clear that he was still creatively involved with the show that he had helped turn into a comedy mainstay.

But ahead of Wednesday’s season 13 premiere, the cast (noticeably minus Howerton) talked to EW about their reaction to Howerton’s decision. “We were bummed,” admitted McElhenney, who developed the show with Howerton. “But we sat down and talked about it and we feel like we can make the show without him, so that’s what we’re doing.”

And what they’re doing in season 13 is finally pairing Charlie (Day) and the Waitress (Day’s wife, Mary Elizabeth Ellis), but Day says “be careful what you wish for.” He adds, “There’s always the possibility for a pregnancy, but this guy has huffed a lot of spray paint, so I don’t think those suckers are swimming too well.”

Another story a long time coming is Mac (McElhenney) fully embracing his sexuality, which was the focus of last season’s standout episode “Hero or Hate Crime?” “An openly gay Mac will be exactly like the Mac that we know,” says McElhenney. “I don’t think he’s really going to change at all.” Cracks Day, “An openly gay Mac will be just as annoying as a closeted Mac.”

It’s Always Sunny reopens Wednesday at 10 p.m. ET on FXX.