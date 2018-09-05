House of Cards teaser implies Frank Underwood is dead

type TV Show run date 02/01/13 performer Kevin Spacey, Robin Wright broadcaster Netflix seasons 5 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-MA Genre Drama

You should have known. pic.twitter.com/UFGplyDSY1 — House of Cards (@HouseofCards) September 5, 2018

It seems like we finally have some(?) clarity on the status of Frank Underwood (Kevin Spacey) in the final season of House of Cards: He. Dead.

Or is he? Could this be a dream sequence?

Netflix

It’s not unsurprising given that Spacey and Cards parted ways after sexual misconduct claims against the actor surfaced last fall. The Cards team decided to continue on an finish the final season without Spacey and, it seems, Frank.

Claire Underwood (Robin Wright) ended season 6 as the President and it appears she’s determined to build a legacy that will stand the test of time.

Standing in front of Frank’s grave (he’s buried next to his father), she says coldly, “I’ll tell you this, though, Frances. When they bury me, it won’t be in my backyard. And when they pay their respects, they’ll have to wait in line.”

House of Cards returns on Nov. 2 on Netflix.