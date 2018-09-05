Doctor Who is moving to Sunday

The times, they really are a-changing when it comes to Doctor Who.

BBC America announced today that the new season of its flagship science fiction show, the first to star Jodie Whittaker, will screen on Sunday rather than in the series’ traditional Saturday slot. The show will also be broadcast on Sundays in the U.K. and the season premiere will start in the U.S. at the same time as the episode debuts in the U.K. on Oct. 7. The episode will then receive a special encore in its new regular primetime evening slot. It has also been announced that the premiere is titled “The Woman Who Fell to Earth.”

“New Doctor, new home!” said showrunner Chris Chibnall, in a statement. “Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor is about to burst into Sunday nights — and make the end of the weekend so much more exciting. Get everybody’s homework done, sort out your Monday clothes, then grab some special Sunday night popcorn, and settle down with all of the family for Sunday night adventures across space and time. (Also, move the sofa away from the wall so parents can hide behind it during the scary bits). The Thirteenth Doctor is falling from the sky and it’s going to be a blast.”

Watch an interview with the cast and creative team above.