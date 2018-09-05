type TV Show Genre Political, Thriller run date 09/21/16 performer Kiefer Sutherland, Maggie Q, Italia Ricci, Kal Penn broadcaster ABC seasons 2

Don’t underestimate the draw (and power) of Kiefer Sutherland: Netflix announced Wednesday that it has picked up Designated Survivor — which ABC canceled in May — for a third season.

The streaming service has ordered 10 episodes of the political thriller, which stars Sutherland as the president of the United States. Neal Baer will take over as the series’ latest showrunner.

Here’s the synopsis Netflix released for the new season: “President Kirkman will face a political reality… campaigning. What does it take to make a leader? What price will he be willing to pay? This season will explore today’s world of campaigning, smear tactics, debates, campaign finance, and ‘fake news.’ Democracy, as we know it, will hang in the balance.”

Production will begin later this year for a 2019 launch on the streaming service, which will air seasons 1 and 2 starting this fall.

“The continuation of the show via Netflix is a win-win for all involved,” executive producer Mark Gordon said in a statement. “The story of President Kirkman and those around him has not been fully told, and we look forward to working with our new partner in continuing the show for a global audience.”

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to play President Kirkman for season 3 of Designated Survivor with Netflix, eOne, and Neal Baer,” Sutherland added in a statement. “I believe this format will allow us to continue to delve deeply into storylines and issues concerning the American electorate that were not previously possible.”

After going through several showrunners, ABC pink-slipped Designated Survivor before its upfront presentation in May. The drama only averaged 8.1 million viewers last season and a 1.6 in the 18-49 demographic.