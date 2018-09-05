Billy on the Street to return with guests Emma Stone and Tiffany Haddish

type TV Show Current Status In Season

Billy on the Street fans, your faces are once again about to be quizzed in.

The Billy Eichner-hosted, Emmy-nominated comedy game show is returning with new episodes, it was announced on Wednesday. You won’t find them on TV, though — they’re for the web.

Eight short-form episodes, which are being produced by Funny or Die and Lyft Entertainment, will feature Eichner running all over Manhattan, disorienting passers-by and testing their pop culture acumen at a loud volume. Once again, the show will offer up an impressive array of celebrities partaking in the guerrilla games; Emma Stone, Tiffany Haddish, Lin-Manuel Miranda, and Kate McKinnon are a few of the names that can be found in these web-only episodes, which can be watched at Funny or Die or on Eichner’s social media platforms.

“I’m back to heal the country…and the world!” said Eichner in a statement. “After 5 seasons of the TV series, I knew I wanted to set the show aside in order to create some time in my schedule to pursue other projects. Now that those are taking shape, I’m truly thrilled we’ve found a way to bring Billy on the Street back that makes so much sense for this particular show. As we all know, this is a very divisive, anxiety ridden time and I hope these new segments — featuring the most stunning roster of guests we’ve ever had — give people a small burst of joy in their timelines while allowing me to comment on culture and the world at large in the unique way this show allows me to.”

Billy on the Street premiered in 2011 and aired for three seasons on Fuse, before moving to TruTV for a fourth in 2015. The season 5 finale aired in February 2017 and Eichner hit the street to pursue other projects. The guest roster included Joan Rivers, Will Ferrell, Pink, Lena Dunham, Paul Rudd, Tina Fey, Chris Pratt, Lupita Nyong’o, Seth Meyers, and Amy Poehler.

Eichner returns to American Horror Story this fall in Apocalypse, voices Timon in the live-action remake of The Lion King, which will be released next summer, and stars in next year’s Disney Christmas film Noelle. The Parks and Recreation vet, who co-created and starred in the Hulu comedy Difficult People, also voices Mr. Ambrose on Bob’s Burgers.