I don’t even know where to begin with the first trailer for American Horror Story: Apocalypse.

Well, let’s start with the world is gone…and so perhaps is Billy Eichner’s character. He gets left in Santa Monica(!) by Leslie Grossman’s Coco. She boards a private plane with Joan Collins, Evan Peters and Billie Lourd in tow until that also crashes.

The private plane wrecked group somehow ends up at “Outpost 3,” a home run by Venable, one of three characters played by AHS all star Sarah Paulson. Kathy Bates is also hanging at the house, which apparently has a very severe-themed salon.

But also within this weird home are a smattering of familiar faces, including Coven‘s Cordelia (Paulson), Madison (Emma Roberts) and Myrtle (Frances Conroy) as well as Murder House‘s Rubber Man (Peters).

It’s unclear how they all ended up here—I’m guessing in true AHS fashion we’ll get flashbacks throughout the season.

Overseeing all of this with a helluva mane is Michael Langdon, played by Cody Fern.

FX

But this looks NUTS in the best way possible. Gilligan’s Island…BUT IN HELL.

AHS: Apocalypse premieres Sept. 12 on FX.