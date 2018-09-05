type TV Show Genre Drama run date 01/03/18 creator Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear performer Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark broadcaster Fox seasons 2

In the great tradition of onscreen hot firemen (hello Backdraft), let us introduce you to 9-1-1‘s newest character, Eddie Diaz, played by The Boy Next Door‘s Ryan Guzman.

FOX

“Ryan’s character comes in the first episode, and there is definitely some tension between him and Buck (Oliver Stark) but it’s mostly on Buck’s part,” says executive producer Tim Minear. “Ryan’s character has his own issues: He’s a single father with a son with special needs, with cerebral palsy. And he’s an Army veteran who’s left the Army in order to raise his kid.”

FOX

Explains Minear, “A lot of these guys who have seen active duty transition into becoming first responders. It’s the adrenaline and the special skills that they required in theaters of war and so it makes perfect sense. It’s the regimen that they like. It’s a cousin to the military in some ways.”

The Fox hit about first responders stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, and series newcomer Jennifer Love Hewitt. 9-1-1‘s two-night premiere starts Sept. 23 at 9 p.m. ET.