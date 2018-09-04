type TV Show Current Status In Season

For more than 100 episodes, The Goldbergs has told the story of Beverly Goldberg, her sweaters, her pants-hating husband, her hilarious father, and her three children. Along the way, the show has debated Star Wars vs. Star Trek. It has experienced every 80’s fad imaginable. It has paid tribute to The Breakfast Club, Dirty Dancing, Ferris Bueller, The Karate Kid, and Goonies. It has seen Erica grow up and go off to college. It has also seen Erica return home after dropping out of college. It has taken us through Adam’s first love, Barry’s never-ending love, and so much more. And through it all, there has been one constant: Bloopers.

Speaking of which, EW has an exclusive sneak peek at the season 5 gag reel, which features a beach ball, emotional moments gone awry, and so much more. Watch the full clip above.

The Goldbergs: Season 5 will be released on DVD Tuesday.