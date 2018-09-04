And the new star of The Bachelor is...

type TV Show Genre Reality run date 03/25/02 performer Arie Luyendyk Jr, Nick Viall, Ben Higgins, Chris Soules, Juan Pablo Galavis Producer Mike Fleiss broadcaster ABC seasons 22

Fulfilling the prophecy foreshadowed by Reality Steve last week, ABC announced Tuesday on Good Morning America that Colton Underwood, 26, will be the next star of The Bachelor. “I’m very excited,” Underwood told GMA host Michael Strahan. “Third time’s a charm — that’s what they say, right?” But fear not, Bachelor Nation: Even though Colton is the Bachelor, we will not be subjected to more of the Colton-Tia drama that started on The Bachelorette and continued ad nauseam on Bachelor in Paradise. “We’re finally on the same page,” Colton said of Tia. “We’re just good friends.”

So what do we know about Colton (besides the fact that he’s totally the wrong choice to be the Bachelor, but whatever)? Here are a few facts we’ve gleaned from his time on Becca’s season of The Bachelorette, his recent stint on Bachelor in Paradise, and his social media feeds.

Craig Sjodin/ABC

Likes:

*Helping kids with Cystic Fibrosis, through his Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation.

*Dogs. Colton’s Twitter and Instagram are filled with doggie pics and sentiments like, “If you see a picture on Instagram with a dog in it and don’t like it, I’ll just assume you are some sort of serial killer… or just a d—.”

*Fine luggage. During a conversation with Jordan on the Aug. 28th episode of Bachelor in Paradise, Colton announced that he’d prefer to carry his personal “business” in a Louis Vuitton duffle.

Dislikes:

*Eating slimy things from the ocean. During a date in the Bahamas, Colton and Becca were encouraged to eat the “pistol” from a Conch mollusk, and as you can see from his face, he was not a fan.

ABC

*Underwear. On the Aug. 29th episode of Paradise, Colton left Tia shook when he declared, “I never wear underwear… You’ve gotta watch your d— when you use your zipper.” You sure do, buddy.

Welp, rose lovers, how are you feeling about this announcement? Did you have someone else on your Bachelor wish list (as I did)? Do you believe Colton when he says that he is excited about “getting engaged and then getting married shortly after that”? Post your thoughts below!

The Bachelor premieres January 2019 on ABC.