type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 2 run date 09/21/14 performer Tea Leoni, Geoffrey Arend, Tim Daly broadcaster CBS Genre Drama

To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

Hillary Clinton, secret agent!

When the former secretary of state approached Madam Secretary executive producer Lori McCreary about guest-starring on the CBS drama, her first request was to assume a provocative new identity as a spy. But McCreary had a better idea.

“I said, would you ever play yourself?” McCreary recalls of the conversation she had with Clinton at a birthday party last August for former President Bill Clinton. “And she said, ‘I’d consider it.’ But it was a party, so you think maybe people are just making small talk. So when we confirmed that she really wanted to do it, we were excited.'”

EW has obtained an exclusive first look of Clinton’s much-anticipated trip to the political drama. The former secretary of state, who actually inspired the Téa Leoni drama, is joined on the show by former Secretaries of State Colin Powell and Madeleine Albright (who has appeared on the series before).

David M. Russell/CBS

To incorporate the former secretaries of state, creator/executive producer Barbara Hall penned an episode about nationalism. “There’s an act of violence that is related to that issue, and Elizabeth (Leoni) feels like [she needs to make a] speech to the country. She feels she needs some help and guidance on how to handle this situation, so she calls them to give her some advice, which is something secretaries of state do. It’s been a protocol, calling each other up.”

Madam Secretary returns Oct. 7 at 10 p.m. ET to CBS.