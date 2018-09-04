Henry Cavill to star in The Witcher series on Netflix

Netflix has signed a big name for its upcoming The Witcher series: Henry Cavill — coming off a scene-stealing performance in Mission: Impossible – Fallout — is taking on a lead role.

The Man of Steel actor will lead the cast of The Witcher playing the role of Geralt of Rivia. This will be Cavill’s first regular TV role since Showtime’s series The Tudors, which ended in 2010.

Based on the best-selling fantasy series, The Witcher is described as “an epic tale of fate and family. Geralt of Rivia, a solitary monster hunter, struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts. But when destiny hurtles him toward a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret, the three must learn to navigate the increasingly volatile Continent together.”

The season consists of eight episodes with Lauren Schmidt Hissrich (Marvel’s Daredevil) as showrunner and Alik Sakharov (Game of Thrones) directing four episodes (Alex Garcia Lopez and Charlotte Brändström are also directing two episodes each).