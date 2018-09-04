Will Smith reunites with The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air costar Alfonso Ribeiro

type TV Show Current Status In Season performer Will Smith, Tatyana Ali, Karyn Parsons broadcaster NBC Genre Comedy

Now this is a story all about how Will and Carlton reunited.

Over the weekend, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air stars Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro played a round of golf together (and hopefully danced together).

Smith shared the reunion on Instagram, writing, “One of my favorite people on this WHOLE DAMN ROCK!!”

From 1990 to 1996, Smith and Ribeiro memorably starred on the beloved NBC sitcom as Will and Carlton, cousins who had nothing in common besides their family relation. But the characters would become like brothers, a relationship that clearly blossomed off-screen as well. A few years back, the Hitch star and Dancing with the Stars champion joined forces to perform the “Carlton Dance” from Fresh Prince.