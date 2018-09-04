Ellen DeGeneres announces title and premiere date of Netflix stand-up special

Ellen is getting even more relatable!

During the Season 16 premiere of The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Tuesday, the host announced the name and premiere date of her upcoming stand-up special for Netflix. DeGeneres’ first special in 15 years will be titled Relatable and be available to watch Dec. 18 on the streaming site.

“I mentioned that I worked a lot over the summer,” said the comedian during her talk show. “What I did was I went back to stand-up. I didn’t do stand-up for 15 years and I decided… I just all of a sudden was like I miss stand-up, I want to do it. So I made a deal with Netflix. And I was working on stand-up all summer.”

DeGeneres went on to share that they taped the special in Seattle at the Benaroya Hall. “It was so much fun,” she said. “I loved it so much. The audiences were great, Seattle was great. Thank you everybody in San Francisco and San Diego.” She then gave everybody in the audience a free TV so they could watch her special with ease.

Call everyone you know! Ellen is coming to Netflix with her comedy special, Relatable, streaming December 18! @TheEllenShow pic.twitter.com/R15u9PMhTL — Netflix Is A Joke (@NetflixIsAJoke) September 4, 2018

