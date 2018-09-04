type TV Show Current Status In Season

BoJack might have a new TV show, but he’s still got the same old problems.

After the season 5 trailer of BoJack Horseman wasn’t released on Monday (Zach Braff’s old trailer isn’t as nice as you’d think), the first footage of the Netflix original animated series was unveiled on Tuesday.

“This is going to be a sensational season of television,” boldly predicts Flip McVicker (Rami Malek), the creator of BoJack’s (Will Arnett) new dark police series Philbert.

The return to television for the Horsin’ Around star clearly hasn’t served as a magical fix for BoJack, who declares, “I am a bad guy and the world needs to know.”

BoJack Horseman‘s new season premieres Sept. 14 on Netflix.