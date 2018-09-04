type TV Show Current Status In Season seasons 2 run date 08/04/14 performer Chris Harrison broadcaster ABC Genre Reality

Bachelor in Paradise is almost over, and on Tuesday’s episode, everyone’s favorite couple — Grocery Joe and Kendall — finally get their first date. Unfortunately for them, the date involves babysitting two infants produced by previous Paradise contestants, Jade and Tanner (season 2), and Evan and Carly (season 3). Hold on to your ovaries, rose lovers, because you’re about to watch Grocery Joe hold a baby. In this exclusive preview, Jade and Tanner’s little girl Emmy makes it abundantly clear how she feels about mom and dad leaving her with these strangers.

ABC

“You’re with Uncle Joey now, it’s all good,” coos Joe to the screaming baby. Compounding the grocer’s humiliation is the fact that everyone in Paradise is listening to his babysitting fail… as they relax in a hammock or enjoy a leisurely lunch by the pool.

Check out a preview of Joe’s adventures in babysitting above.

Bachelor in Paradise airs Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on ABC.