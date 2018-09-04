Worlds. Are. Colliding.

FX has finally released a teaser with the first footage from the highly anticipated American Horror Story: Apocalypse, which combines previous installments Murder House and Coven.

FX

It opens with a bang as we get a glimpse of stars Leslie Grossman and Evan Peters, as well as newcomer Joan Collins, going down in a private plane crash.

FX

Then there’s the first tease of grown-up Antichrist Michael Langdon, as played by Cody Fern. Those are def not nice-guy eyes.

FX

And what would Murder House be without the return of Rubber Man, a.k.a. Tate (Peters)? This dude now has Spider-Man-like abilities and can be seen crawling above an unaware couple.

Finally, we get to see the return of the Supreme, Cordelia (Sarah Paulson), and her cadre of witches, like Myrtle (Frances Conroy), Zoe (Taissa Farmiga), and Madison (Emma Roberts).

American Horror Story: Apocalypse premieres Sept. 12 on FX. Watch the new teaser above.