Roseanne Barr says she's moving to Israel when The Connors airs: 'I'm staying away from it'

Roseanne Barr is heading all the way to the Holy Land to avoid The Conners.

During her latest appearance on the Rabbi Shmuley Boteach Podcast, the comic said she’ll be in Israel when the upcoming Roseanne spin-off airs without her this fall and will not be watching.

“I have an opportunity to go to Israel for a few months and study with my favorite teachers over there, and that’s where I’m going to go and probably move somewhere there and study with my favorite teachers. I have saved a few pennies and I’m so lucky I can go,” she said, adding, “It’s my great joy and privilege to be a Jewish woman.”

As for how she feels about the new show, Barr said, “I’m not going to curse it or bless it. I’m staying neutral. That’s what I do. I’m staying neutral. I’m staying away from it. Not wishing bad on anyone, and I don’t wish good for my enemies. I don’t. I can’t. I just stay neutral. That’s what I gotta do. I have some mental health issues of depression and stuff. I got to stay in the middle or I’ll go dark, and I don’t want to go dark again. I’ve done it. After all, I was married to Tom Arnold.”

Earlier in the episode, Barr and the rabbi bemoaned her treatment in the media and at ABC since the network fired her from her sitcom for her now-infamous tweet in which she likened former Obama advisor Valerie Jarrett to an “ape.”

After Boteach called her removal from the show “astonishing,” Barr agreed, saying, “That’s what everybody said. My friends called and said, ‘This is unprecedented, nothing like this has ever happened before.’ And I said, ‘Yeah I know, it’s never happened before.’”

Boteach also said Barr went “over and beyond” with her apologies. After writing the tweet, Barr offered multiple excuses for the language, including that she was misunderstood, that she was under the influence of Ambien, and that she didn’t know Jarrett was black. Addressing Varrett directly in her first televised interview after the tweet, she said, “I’m so sorry that you thought I was racist and that you thought my tweet was racist because it wasn’t.” She then added that Varrett “needed” to get a new haircut.

“My friends told me in the beginning, they said, ‘Oh my God, you’ve made a fatal mistake, and it’s all over YouTube, a lot of people are saying it,’” Barr told Boteach when asked about the apology. “They said, ‘You made a fatal mistake… apologizing to the Left.’ Once you apologize to them they never forgive, they just try to beat you down until you don’t exist. That’s how they do things. They don’t accept apologies.”

She then said that she “should never have said I’m sorry,” before the rabbi interjected. She then clarified, “I’m saying in their world. In my world, I had to [apologize], because I was sorry, for crying out loud! I was sorry, jeez. People were so angry, and I have to say a little bit ill-informed about me, that they would put me in the same box where they have people who call for the death of all Jews and want to enslave all black people. [The same box as] real racists that actually exist. They put me in a box with them. And how do they think that’s gonna affect me. They don’t think. They’re under mind control.”

The Connors airs Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Listen to the full podcast with Barr above.