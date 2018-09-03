Patrick Stewart's Star Trek: The Next Generation crew reunite in new photo

Patrick Stewart will never leave his Enterprise crew behind, even as he’s about to explore more strange worlds and seek out more new life with his next Star Trek series.

The man behind Jean-Luc Picard reunited with some of his Starfleet comrades from Star Trek: The Next Generation over Labor Day weekend, as shown through a photo posted online by Marina Sirtis (Commander Deanna Troi).

“The gang’s all here. Well most of them anyway,” Sirtis tweeted.

LeVar Burton (Geordi La Forge), Gates McFadden (Beverly Crusher), Brent Spiner (Data), and Michael Dorn (Worf) were also present for this priceless moment. Hopefully they at least poured one out for Commander William Riker (Jonathan Frakes).

The characters of The Next Generation were chronicled in seven seasons of the series and multiple films. Stewart will now continue this legacy when he makes his return as Picard for a new CBS All Access television series about “the next chapter of Picard’s life.”

“I will always be very proud to have been a part of Star Trek: The Next Generation, but when we wrapped that final movie in the spring of 2002, I truly felt my time with Star Trek had run its natural course,” the actor said. “It is, therefore, an unexpected but delightful surprise to find myself excited and invigorated to be returning to Jean-Luc Picard and to explore new dimensions within him. Seeking out new life for him, when I thought that life was over.”

Might there be room for some of his old crew to tag along on this new adventure?