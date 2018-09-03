Netflix's ELITE: A first look at our new Spanish teen soap obsession

If you’ve been missing a Gossip Girl-style teen drama about the lives of the super wealthy and gorgeous, welcome to ELITE, a new Netflix original series coming to the streaming platform on October 5.

Three working class students are sent to attend Las Encinas, one of the most prestigious and exclusive schools in Spain, where they’re thrown headfirst into the dramatic lives of the country’s most privileged teens. What begins as high school class tension ends in a murder mystery to be solved.

ELITE is Netflix’s second Spanish original series, following Cable Girls which dropped in 2017. This new series stars Casa De Papel—aka Money Heist—alums María Pedraza, Miguel Herrán, Jaime Lorente, alongside Itzan Escamilla (Cable Girls, The Ministry of Time), Miguel Bernardeau (Ola de Crímenes), and Arón Piper (15 Years and One Day). Mexican singer Danna Paola also has a role on the series.

Watch the trailer above for swoon-worthy fashion and champagne towers that even Queen B Blair Waldorf herself would approve of, and check out a few exclusive photos of the series below.

Nino Muñoz

Nino Muñoz