Actors defend The Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens against job shaming

Geoffrey Owens, a former actor on The Cosby Show, found himself at the center of the news cycle when shoppers captured photos of him working at a New Jersey Trader Joe’s. The sighting sparked a number of articles that many on social media saw as acts of job shaming, but something good came out of it, too: actors, directors, and other creatives were inspired to come to Owens’ defense and share their own stories about the struggles of the industry.

“This #LaborDay, we honor #geoffreyowens & ALL of the hard-working actors & artists who work 1, 2, 3 day jobs in order to pay the bills, take care of their families & still work to entertain us,” a tweet from the official SAG-AFTRA labor union account read. “#ActorsWithDayJobs, please share yours! We’re here for u & will.”

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend‘s Vella Lovell, Everybody Loves Raymond‘s Patricia Heaton, Quantico‘s Blair Underwood, and fellow Cosby Show actress Yvette Heyliger came out of the woodwork to voice their support of Owens, 57.

“Waitress, hostess, box office worker, nanny, receptionist, personal organizer. The norm for an artist is not being paid to do what we love, the norm is to HUSTLE and do whatever it takes to chase that dream,” Lovell wrote. “There is no shame in that — only pride.”

“When I worked on ‘Thirtysomething’ I was also summarizing depositions to pay my rent,” Heaton tweeted at Fox News, which ran one of these seemingly job-shaming articles along with The Daily Mail. “Why are you trying to humiliate this honorable, hardworking actor?”

Heylinger also recalled her “15 minutes of fame as Phylicia Rashad’s sister on The Cosby Show,” while her husband “carried” her family. “It was a huge sacrifice, but that was how I stayed in show business as long as I did,” she wrote.

BounceTV decided to pull reruns of The Cosby Show after star Bill Cosby was found guilty of sexual assault during his trial. In 2016, before Cosby’s conviction, Theo Huxtable actor Malcolm-Jamal Warner said pulling The Cosby Show from the air would mean losing residual checks for the cast. “It’s literally taking money out of my pocket. So I got my own personal feelings about that, because it personally affects me,” he noted.

Owens played Dr. Elvin Tibideaux, Sondra Huxtable’s husband, on The Cosby Show from 1985 to 1992. He has since appeared across television shows like It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Leftovers, Divorce, Lucifer, The Blacklist, and Elementary.

Terry Crews and Dan Rather were among the other entertainment and broadcast news figures showing their support for Owens on social media. Read more responses below.

I swept floors AFTER the @NFL. If need be, I’d do it again. Good honest work is nothing to be ashamed of. https://t.co/8mseCpaIqz — terrycrews (@terrycrews) September 2, 2018

So Fox News shames a man for working at Trader Joe's because he was once on a hit TV show? Demonizing hard work while abetting grifters enriching themselves on tax dollars is a potent stew of hypocrisy and irony. Maybe we're unknowing extras in a revival of the Twilight Zone. — Dan Rather (@DanRather) September 3, 2018

This made me so sad that a supposed “News” source would shame a man for simply working a job. How dare they pass judgement on his situation. 😞 Weak @FoxNews. A photo of actor Geoffrey Owens bagging groceries sparked a conversation about classism https://t.co/NBOktX1okd — JD Scott (@MrJDScott) September 2, 2018

After I left GH in 2013, I immediately signed up to be an Uber driver. In this business there are peaks and valleys and you never know how long they’ll last. No shame in making a living. Only shame in mocking others… https://t.co/qXIIvJNIqq — Bradford Anderson (@BfordAnderson) September 2, 2018

🙋🏼‍♀️Got a job as a hostess when I left General Hospital. Many didn’t understand why I’d leave #GH without another acting gig waiting for me. (If only we could all be so lucky). This is what dedication to your artistic happiness actually looks like. #actorswithdayjobs https://t.co/t1nGRFf9Zz — julie berman (@itsjulieberman) September 3, 2018

I used to have a GREAT day job as a tech writer, multimedia designer and developer. I also entertained the troops at these high-tech multinational corps by singing, dancing, and emcee-ing their All-Hands meetings & holiday parties. Woot! #ActorsWithDayJobs — Keisuke Hoashi (@KeisukeHoashi) September 3, 2018

I’ll also add that GeoffreyOwens is one of the VERY few people on the planet who has acted on a hit TV show. That is something I’m certain that Karma Lawrence has never, and will never do. #Respect — Justine Bateman (@JustineBateman) September 1, 2018

#ActorsWithDayJobs #GeoffreyOwens most of us have PHD's at waiting tables.I filed journals in lawyers office, worked a hot food cafeteria, was a terrible barista- that's an ART! Day jobs can pay better &bring us closer 2 reality, 2 our audience & in turn make us better actors. https://t.co/eJRwdm46Hv — jacqueline mckenzie (@JMcKenzie) September 3, 2018

If you’re trying to shame a cast member from The Cosby Show, I could think of an easier target https://t.co/OoicUyENAF — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) September 1, 2018

Actors, writers, directors, indeed ALL artists work side gigs to support ourselves – the dream isn’t necessarily wealth as much it is to be able to support ourselves with our art someday. #ActorsWithDayJobs https://t.co/GBjdSo0Nxx — Erynn Dalton (@erynndalton) September 3, 2018

I had been a working actor for years. Jobs stopped, as they do. I worked in retail. At a flower shop. I passed out flyers. It’s about the work. Work gives you pride and purpose. Your visibility as an actor never goes away. But the money sure does. #geoffreyowens pic.twitter.com/BBzZaBrGBx — Pamela Adlon (@pamelaadlon) September 2, 2018

In 2008, I left a job at KTTV voluntarily. Then the economy crashed & I couldn’t find steady work. I struggled. At one point I called my agent & told her I was going to apply at Target. I wasn’t ashamed. I needed to work. I had bills. And an honest days work is just that, honest. — Nischelle Turner (@nischelleturner) September 1, 2018

Thank U @sagaftraFOUND I’m a proud, union working actor for 30 yrs & at various times, between acting gigs, I waitressed, painted houses, & cooked in a restaurant kitchen. Cheers to ALL actors who take care of themselves & their families. #LaborDay #ActorsWithDayJobs 💪🎭 https://t.co/WrwqAeTHYt — Jessica Collins (@JessicaCollins) September 3, 2018