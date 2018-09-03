Donald Glover took home the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series trophy home last year for Atlanta, and his performance in season 2’s “Teddy Perkins” episode may very well garner him another one — but not if these other funny guys have anything to say about it.

We’re sure returning lead actor nominees Anthony Anderson and William H. Macy would be more than happy to receive this year’s honor, considering they’ve both been nominated multiple times in the category. Anderson (who has six career nominations to his name) has been nominated for his portrayal of Johnson family patriarch Dre on Black-ish for four straight years in a row, while Macy (who has 14 career nominations and two wins) has been nominated five years in a row for his portrayal of boozy deadbeat dad Frank Gallagher on Shameless.

Larry David is also in the running with his sixth Oustanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series nomination for playing an exaggerated version of himself in Curb Your Enthusiasm. He has a 26 total career Emmy noms, and has won twice as a producer and writer on Seinfeld. Meanwhile, David’s friend Ted Danson (nominated for playing the immortal being Michael in The Good Place) set a record this year with his 12th bid for best lead actor in a comedy, making him the most nominated performer in the category ever, which he has won twice for Cheers in 1990 and 1993.

Rounding out the list is Saturday Night Live alum Bill Hader, who received a nod for his portrayal of a hitman/aspiring actor in the freshman season of his hit HBO dark comedy Barry. Hader — also nominated this year for his work as a writer, director, and producer on the show, as well as for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series for his appearance on SNL — has a career 14 nominations and one win for producing 2009’s Outstanding Animated Program South Park.

Who do you think deserves to win Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series? Cast your vote below!

The winners will be announced live on the 70th annual Emmy Awards — hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che — on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.