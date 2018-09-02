Watch a sneak peek of Khloé Kardashian's true-crime series Twisted Sisters

It’s hard to keep up with Khloé Kardashian.

The youngest Kardashian sister is adding executive producer to her résumé with a true-crime series set to premiere on Monday.

Each hour-long episode of Twisted Sisters investigates crimes committed by sisters — sometimes against each other! The show features interviews with close friends and family members as well as investigators and law enforcement officers in an attempt to get to the bottom of the cases and make sense of the reasons behind them.

In an exclusive clip from the series’ fourth episode, a detective shares his experience of finding a girl’s dead body sitting against a tree in the woods with a chain around her neck and her eyes open, staring right at him. The recreated crime scene in suburban New York is chilling. The episode goes on to delve into the conflicting clues that led the investigators to many dead ends until an insider tip brought the whodunit to a shocking conclusion.

Watch the clip above and tune into the premiere episode on Sept. 3 at 10 p.m. ET on Investigation Discovery.

