Crazy Ex-Girlfriend’s upcoming fourth and final season is racking up guest stars, from the return of Patton Oswalt and Queer Eye’s Tan France to My Big Fat Greek Wedding’s Nia Vardalos.

Crazy Ex co-creator Aline Brosh McKenna revealed the Vardalos casting news on Twitter — when she also invited any other famous fans of the show to join the fun — and now, EW has the exclusive details on Vardalos’ character.

Vardalos will play Wendy, a long-term, high-powered client of Rebecca’s who is surprised by a recent turn of events in Rebecca’s life. “Wendy is a really amazing businesswoman who comes to Whitefeather and is really, really underwhelmed by the performances of anyone who isn’t Rebecca,” co-creator Rachel Bloom says. “Nia takes her to a whole other level. That was a brilliant stroke of casting that was Aline’s idea and it’s just perfect.”

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend returns for its final season Friday, Oct. 12, at 9 p.m. ET on the CW.

