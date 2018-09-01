The Last Ship (TV Show)

type TV Show Current Status In Season

To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

A new conspiracy is afoot in The Last Ship.

The TNT drama heads into its fifth season with the world finally recovering from the deadly virus which nearly destroyed the population. But global political unrest remains — with new, potentially catastrophic dangers looming on the horizon. It spells more stress and doom for our heroes, to be sure, but trust that the drama will still come in fast and intense.

As the season’s official synopsis goes: “Tom Chandler (Dane) has retired and his former crew has scattered, many having risen in the ranks within the Navy. Sasha Cooper (Regan), Lieutenant Danny Green (Travis Van Winkle), SBS WO-N Wolf Taylor (Bren Foster), and Sergeant Azima Kandie (Jodie Turner Smith) are on a covert mission in Panama. When they are wrongly blamed for an attack on the Panamanian president, the consequences for the United States are dire. The Nathan James must fight to prevent invasion by Latin America — and the next world war.”

EW has an exclusive first look at the new season, one which foreshadows the great conflict to come. As we open, spirits are high and celebrations are in order as the recovery seems to be moving along smoothly. But the good vibes don’t last long.

For a taste of what to expect from The Last Ship‘s fifth season, check out the sneak peak above. The series returns Sunday, Sept. 9 at 9:00 p.m. ET.