Roseanne Barr is very much absent in the first promo for The Conners, the spinoff to the Roseanne revival. In fact, everyone, apart from the familiar couch, is M.I.A.

After ABC decided to continue the blue-collar sitcom with a new show, after the initial revival was canceled over Barr’s racist remarks against former Obama official Valerie Jarrett, after The Conners had been greenlit with pretty much everyone except Barr, the new promo now asks, “What’s next?”

So, what is next? ABC didn’t acknowledge how it would address Barr’s absence in The Conners when the spinoff was officially announced, but actor John Goodman dropped a hint. “I guess he’ll [Dan Conner] be mopey and sad because his wife’s dead,” he told The Times in the UK.

Goodman will return as Dan — who, funny enough, died in the original Roseanne only to be resurrected for the reboot — alongside Laurie Metcalf (Jackie), Sara Gilbert (Darlene), Lecy Goranson (Becky), and Michael Fishman (D.J.). At least one thing is still the same… the couch.

The Conners will now premiere on ABC this Oct. 16 at 8 p.m. ET.