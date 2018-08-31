Emmys 2018 poll: Who should win for best lead actress in a drama series?

Mike Miller
August 31, 2018 at 04:40 PM EDT

The Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series category is filled with familiar (and talented) faces.

The nominees, who have 27 career Emmy nominations between them, include Claire Foy (The Crown), Tatiana Maslany (Orphan Black), Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale), Sandra Oh (Killing Eve), Keri Russell (The Americans), and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld).

Moss, who took home the award last year for her role as Offred on The Handmaid’s Tale, earned her 10th nom for reprising the character again this year. In fact, all but one of the other nominees has received the lead actress nomination for a show they have been previously nominated in the past. Oh is the only one to buck the trend. She’s been nominated five times in a supporting actress capacity for Grey’s Anatomy, but she made history this year when she became the first Asian woman to ever be nominated for the best lead actress in a drama category thanks to her performance in the premiere season of Killing Eve.

Who do you think will take home the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama? Vote below!

The winners will be announced live on the 70th annual Emmy Awards — hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che — on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

 

