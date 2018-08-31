Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is doing an Exorcist homage episode

To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

Someone in Greendale could be getting possessed.

When Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres on Netflix, viewers will meet Sabrina (played by Kiernan Shipka) on the verge of her 16th birthday, and therefore, about to make a very important life decision: Will she give up her human friends — and her adorable boyfriend, Harvey (Ross Lynch) — to live life as a witch? Or will she turn her back on her powers in favor of the freedom that comes with humanity? Or can she somehow have it all?

That’s something Sabrina will figure out as the season unfolds, with each episode serving as its own mini-movie, according to showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who says, “Sabrina is the heroine in this series of mini-movies.” Furthermore, Aguirre-Sacasa reveals that one of those mini-movies will be inspired by the well-known horror film The Exorcist. “I love The Exorcist. It’s one of my favorite movies,” Aguirre-Sacasa says, adding, “We’re doing an homage to that; we’re doing an episode that’s like [The Exorcist].”

What precisely that means for Sabrina is unclear, but let’s hope someone’s head spins all the way around.

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina premieres Oct. 26 on Netflix.