type Movie Genre Action Adventure release date 02/16/18 performer Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong'o, Andy Serkis director Ryan Coogler mpaa PG-13

Marvel’s Black Panther ruled the box office with a benevolent vibranium-clad fist. Now King T’Challa is coming to television, and Disney XD dropped the first trailer for the animated series, Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest.

Some of the best parts of the live-action movie are on display in the preview: the Dora Milaje strike like fierce jaguars from the brush, the Wakandans brandish lots of cool high-tech gadgets, and Shuri keeps joshing her older brother. (“Thank you, King Obvious!”)

Black Panther’s Quest, an expansion to Disney XD’s Avengers Assemble world, will see the rise of the mysterious Shadow Council, which seeks to challenge Wakanda. Teaming with Shuri — because, frankly, no other Avenger is capable of assisting here — T’Challa must decide whether his duties to Earth’s Mightiest Heroes come before his duties to his kingdom. Is he Wakanda’s shield or its sword? This international adventure will seek to answer these questions for our hero.

As for the big screen, it seems like Marvel Studios has big plans for T’Challa. The film’s Oscar chances continue to be under discussion, while Chadwick Boseman says, “If there’s a campaign, it’s for best picture, and that’s all there is to it” — a reference to the new “popular film” category.

And despite what happened in Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige previously told EW “we absolutely will do” a sequel to Black Panther.

In the meantime, Marvel’s Avengers: Black Panther’s Quest will premiere Sunday, Sep. 23 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Disney XD.