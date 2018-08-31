Big Brother producers intervene after JC touches Tyler in his sleep on camera

type TV Show Genre Reality performer Julie Chen broadcaster CBS seasons 20 Current Status In Season tvpgr TV-14

UPDATED: Big Brother producers have questioned two contestants who accused fellow houseguest JC Mounduix of inappropriate conduct, EW has learned.

The 28-year-old professional dancer from Florida was caught on camera kissing fellow houseguest Tyler Crispen on the armpit and rubbing his leg while Crispen was sleeping on Wednesday. Mounduix also reportedly opened the bathroom door on Haleigh Broucher but refused to give her privacy — even as she called for production to intervene.

In response, CBS released the following statement from executive producers producers Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan: “The expression of viewer concerns regarding JC Mounduix’s behavior was reviewed immediately. All video was examined in its entirety. We spoke with all three of the houseguests separately in detail about the incidents. Tyler and Haleigh explained to producers that they in no way felt threatened, unsafe or sexually harassed. If there was any indication from our Houseguests of sexual misconduct, we and CBS would have taken immediate action. The safety and security of our houseguests is and will continue to be our top priority.”

Earlier in the season, Mounduix was reportedly disciplined by the producers after he could be seen on the show’s live feed attempting to touch the genitals of other contestants with his hand and an ice cream scooper. After those incidents, CBS released this statement: “Big Brother is a reality show about watching a group of people who have no privacy 24/7 — and capturing every unfiltered moment and conversation in their lives. At times, the houseguests reveal prejudices and exhibit behavior that we do not condone. The producers have addressed two such incidents that were seen recently on the 24-7 online feed. In both cases, those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences. These events will not be part of any future Big Brother broadcast on CBS.”

Mounduix’s ongoing behavior has not gone unnoticed by fans, especially at a time when the #MeToo movement remains front and center in the entertainment industry. CBS also has been cast in a harsh light recently after The New Yorker published a lengthy report accusing CEO Leslie Moonves of inappropriate conduct toward women. The company’s board of directors is currently conducting its own investigation.

JC is disgusting, perverted, demented… like there's not a single redeeming quality JC has, that's actually very sad #bigbrother #bb20 — Dean (@thedeans_list) August 31, 2018

Wow, #bigbrotherjc really is the Iago of the #bigbrother20 house. Let’s evict this sexual assaulting, N word saying, Production ignoring twerp. pic.twitter.com/FbKlXwIX5f — Tall Torso Tommy (@BraedenDkr) August 20, 2018

Shame on you #BB20 – Producers for allowing JC to stay in the game! NOT cool! Inappropriate and WRONG! — Wendy J (@JutrasKittery) July 3, 2018

