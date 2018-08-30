Exclusive: First look at Betty Who on The Bold Type

Philippe Bosse/Freeform
Samantha Highfill
August 30, 2018 at 11:00 AM EDT

To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

What’s a Bold Type premiere without a Scarlet event? And what’s a Scarlet event without a special guest-star performance? Well, we won’t have to find out anytime soon.

The Bold Type’s season 3 premiere, which is expected on Freeform in the spring of 2019, features none other than singer-songwriter Betty Who, who recently put her own spin on the Queer Eye theme song. Betty Who appears as herself in the first episode of the new season, performing at a Scarlet Magazine event.

EW has an exclusive first look at Betty Who’s appearance, which features her on stage — meaning there’s a very good chance that Kat, Sutton, and Jane are dancing in the audience. We’ll find out when the episode airs next year.

