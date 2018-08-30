Exclusive: First look at Betty Who on The Bold Type

type TV Show Genre Drama run date 07/11/17 performer Aisha Dee, Katie Stevens, Meghann Fahy broadcaster Freeform seasons 2

What’s a Bold Type premiere without a Scarlet event? And what’s a Scarlet event without a special guest-star performance? Well, we won’t have to find out anytime soon.

The Bold Type’s season 3 premiere, which is expected on Freeform in the spring of 2019, features none other than singer-songwriter Betty Who, who recently put her own spin on the Queer Eye theme song. Betty Who appears as herself in the first episode of the new season, performing at a Scarlet Magazine event.

EW has an exclusive first look at Betty Who’s appearance, which features her on stage — meaning there’s a very good chance that Kat, Sutton, and Jane are dancing in the audience. We’ll find out when the episode airs next year.