This year’s list of Emmy nominees for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series is packed with small-screen veterans, including Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us), Jason Bateman (Ozark), Ed Harris (Westworld), Matthew Rhys (The Americans), Jeffrey Wright (Westworld), and Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us).

All of the men in this category have been nominated for Emmys in the past, with Brown taking home the best lead actor in a drama trophy last year for his performance as Randall Pearson in This Is Us. Brown also received an Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series nod this year for his delightful turn as a murderous periodontist on Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

RELATED: What the Academy got right and wrong about the 2018 Emmy nominations

Bateman, who was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy in 2013 and 2005 for Arrested Development, received two noms this year — one for his portrayal of Marty Byrde in the debut season of Netflix’s Ozark, and one for directing an episode of the show that tells the story of a money launderer on the lam.

Harris, nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie in 2012 for Game Change and in 2005 for Empire Falls, is being honored for his work on the latest season of Westworld, which delved further into the mysterious Man in Black’s backstory. He’ll be competing against his costar, Wright, who portrays brainy Bernard Lowe and was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series last year for the same role. Wright won an Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or a Movie in 2004 thanks to his performance in Angels in America.

RELATED: Westworld star Jeffrey Wright on the one time he revealed a spoiler

Meanwhile, Rhys earned his third career nomination for his role as Soviet spy Philip Jennings on The Americans, and Ventimiglia got his second Emmy nom as everyone’s favorite TV patriarch Jack Pearson on This Is Us.

Who do you think will win the Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama? Cast your vote below!

The winners will be announced live on the 70th annual Emmy Awards — hosted by Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost and Michael Che — on Sept. 17 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.