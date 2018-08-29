type TV Show Genre Drama run date 09/20/16 performer Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Justin Hartley, Sterling K. Brown Producer Dan Fogelman broadcaster NBC seasons 3

In less than a month, This Is Us finally will return to your living rooms/bedrooms/phones with the unveiling of the season 3 premiere. That episode — which will be the NBC family dramedy’s first in six months — will start to put viewers on the path to enlightenment in regard to those questions that were introduced in the season 2 finale’s trio of flash-forwards. The welcome-back installment also will whisk you back to the ’70s to witness the first date of Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) and Rebecca (Mandy Moore). It seemed like the two were destined for something big after a magical connection in the bar where almost-bandit Jack spotted Rebecca singing “Moonshadow,” and now you will learn exactly what happened later that night on their first official date.

Ron Batzdorff/NBC

As you can see in this first-look image from the episode, Jack and Rebecca will head to a carnival-type setting, and Rebecca will enjoy at least two-fifths of a candy apple. But is their first date as sweet as you might imagine? “People expect it to be a straight line to finding one another and living happily ever after — and that may not be the case,” Moore hints to EW.

In any case, witnessing their first date after having seen Jack’s tragic death last season might give you a new poignant perspective. “It’s extremely good television to watch these two have their origin story,” series creator Dan Fogelman tells EW. “It’s always interesting after you lose somebody — which we kind of feel like we did with Jack this past season — to almost go in and put in those old video tapes and watch them at much earlier stage of life. And I think that’s what this feels like.”

When it comes to Jack, what themes emerge in the new season? “Discovery of the past,” Ventimiglia tells EW. “New, burgeoning love.”

