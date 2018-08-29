The truth is out there, and Fox has plenty of ideas for how to celebrate that. This September marks the 25th anniversary of The X-Files, and Mulder and Scully have a whole new look. The two iconic FBI agents brought to life by David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson are getting their own Barbie dolls, courtesy of Mattel.

On top of that, Fox is also giving fans of The X-Files a chance to test their trivia knowledge of the show. From now until Sep. 3, fans can submit their own trivia questions to Shop.Fox.com for “The Truth Is Out There Trivia Contest.” When the show’s official anniversary comes around on Sept. 10, the contest will launch on Fox’s website, ending Sept. 17. Participants who answer the most questions correctly will be automatically entered to win an X-Files prize pack that includes the new Barbie dolls.

Other anniversary tie-ins include a new comic from IDW, The X-Files: Case Files, as well as the children’s book The X-Files: Earth Children Are Weird from Quirk Books. Upper Deck has also partnered with Fox to create Legendary Encounters, a deck-building game that lets fans play as Mulder, Scully, Skinner, Doggett, or Reyes to uncover evidence about the great conspiracy.

Check out exclusive images of the new X-Files products below.

Barbie

IDW

Quirk