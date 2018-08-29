type TV Show Genre Sci-fi, Drama run date 09/13/05 performer Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki, Misha Collins broadcaster The CW seasons 14 tvpgr TV-14

Back in March, Supernatural fans watched as Sam, Dean, and Castiel were all zapped into a Scooby-Doo cartoon for the show’s first full animated hour. The boys met up with Scooby and the gang to solve a mystery — and stop a monster — in what quickly became a fan-favorite hour.

But for those Supernatural fans who attended the show’s 2018 PaleyFest event and got an early sneak peek at the “Scoobynatural” crossover event, it’s no secret that there was one full scene that had to be cut from the episode. Showrunners Robert Singer and Andrew Dabb described the scene during the PaleyFest panel when they said that Shaggy, Scooby, and Castiel were waiters at a French restaurant when they served the phantom ghost, which for the record, is not a good thing.

Well, with Sept. 4 marking the Blu-ray and DVD release of Supernatural: The Complete Thirteenth Season, EW has an exclusive sneak peek at that deleted scene. It plays out just as Dabb and Singer described, only Castiel has a mustache?

Watch the full scene above.