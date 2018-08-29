Star Wars: Resistance

type TV Show Genre Sci-fi, Fantasy run date 10/07/18 creator Dave Filoni performer Christopher Sean, Scott Lawrence, Suzie McGrath broadcaster Disney Channel

The heroes of Star Wars: Resistance wouldn’t consider themselves heroes at all. They’re just survivors, trying to get by working on a remote refueling station while avoiding the rising threat of the First Order.

The Empire fell a generation ago, during the Rebellion era, and the decimation witnessed in The Force Awakens is still a ways off. General Leia Organa and her X-Wing ace Poe Dameron have dispatched BB-8 alongside Kazuda Xiono (voiced by Christopher Sean) to work as spies. Kaz is undercover as a small-time racer who works on the Colossus, which is a sort of way station for galactic travelers.

In the exclusive new video above, creator Dave Filoni (The Clone Wars and Rebels) and his own Resistance team give us a preview of Kaz’s colleagues on the ship, who are also his crew as he helps Team Fireball earn extra credits through stunt flying and racing.

Kaz is “good at flying, but he’s not really good at spying,” Sean explains in the video.

The Fireball is the old ship they’re trying to restore — so named because of its tendency to burst into flames or explode.

The rest of Team Fireball doesn’t necessarily know about his covert mission, apart from Jarek Yeager (voiced by Mr. Mercedes’ Scott Lawrence), a former Rebellion pilot now trying to live a quiet life as a mechanic. But when Poe and Leia request his help embedding Kaz on the Collosus, he’s drawn back to answer the call of duty.

He’s on the right, and to his left is Tam Ryvora (East Enders’ Suzie McGrath), a fellow mechanic who used to be a racer herself before she lost her ship. “She’s tough, no-nonsense, she kind of has attitude,” McGrath says.

But she also has ideals and a big heart, which she’s often reluctant to show.

Lucasfilm

The character who wears his emotions more openly is Neeku (Silcon Valley’s “Big Head,” Josh Brener), a green, horny-toad-looking alien who’s a bit naive, and usually dorky and cheerful. “He is this unbelievably positive, happy character,” Brener says. “No no matter what kind of day you’re having, Neeku is having a great day.”

Rounding out the cast is Bucket, the skeletal-looking astromech droid who is fond of wearing X-wing fighter pilot helmets. He has seen better days, clearly, but he still has an important role to play in the coming fight.

Gwendoline Christie is set to return as Captain Phasma, and although we don’t see her, we do see a scarlet stormtrooper who looks intriguing.

We also see Leia Organa (voiced by Rachel Butera) appearing as a hologram, providing direction to Poe Dameron, who will be voiced by Oscar Isaac.

There are many other characters from Star Wars: Resistance that have yet to be revealed. Other performers on the show include Myrna Velasco (Elena of Avalor) as Torra Doza, Donald Faison (Scrubs) as Hype Fazon, Community’s Jim Rash as Flix, and Saturday Night Live’s Bobby Moynihan as Orka.

Chances are you can spot some of them in the periphery of these scenes from the show, although they haven’t all been identified.

Expect more to come as Star Wars: Resistance heads toward its Oct. 7 debut on the Disney Channel and DisneyNow.