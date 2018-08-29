Riverdale teaser showcases new True Detective-like mystery

Riverdale
- type
- TV Show
- run date
- 01/26/17
- performer
- K.J. Apa, Cole Sprouse, Camila Mendes, Lili Reinhart, Madelaine Petsch
- broadcaster
- The CW
- seasons
- 3
- Genre
- Drama
The new 30 second teaser for Riverdale left us so loopy it’s almost like we were on Jingle Jangle.
Some of the highlights of the teaser:
- Archie shirtless and with what appears to be a Serpent tattoo.
The CW
- Alice and FP in bed together! Get it, Alice Cooper! Also, that is quite a tattoo! Also, is EVERYONE a Serpent now?!?!
The CW
- Kevin and Moose having a real hot kiss.
- A real creepy tree-person that looks like it stumbled out of the True Detective serial killer lair. So many branches!
The CW
- Betty passing out and a cool camera technique.
- Archie in jail!! Orange is the New Riverdale!!!
- Veronica warning her father, “We will survive whatever you have planned because We. Are. Endgame.”
Riverdale returns on Oct. 10 to The CW.
Comments