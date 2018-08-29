Mr. Robot to end with fourth season

type TV Show Genre Crime, Drama performer Rami Malek, Christian Slater, Portia Doubleday, Carly Chaikin broadcaster USA seasons 3 tvpgr TV-14

Mr. Robot is preparing to log off for good.

EW has confirmed that the Emmy-nominated series will conclude in 2019 with a fourth and final season. The good news is that the final installment has been extended from eight episodes to 12, according to The Hollywood Reporter, which first reported the USA drama’s conclusion.

Peter Kramer/USA Network

“When I first created the world of Mr. Robot, I thought it would be a niche television series with a small, cult following. Over the past three years, it has become so much more, and I am continually humbled by the show’s recognition and by the amazing cast and crew that work tirelessly to help bring my vision to life,” creator Sam Esmail said in a statement to THR. “Since day one, I’ve been building toward one conclusion — and in breaking the next season of Mr. Robot, I have decided that conclusion is finally here. Everyone on the creative team, including the amazing people at USA and UCP, didn’t want to say goodbye, but we ultimately have too much respect for Elliot’s journey to extend past its inevitable ending. Therefore, season four will serve as the final chapter of the Mr. Robot story. To fans of the show: thank you for the past three years, and I can’t wait to share this exciting final season with you.”

Excited to show you guys the final chapter in Elliot's journey. It's going to be sad to say goodbye to Mr. Robot, but it'll be sadder to say goodbye to all the fans. Thanks for hanging with us throughout the years and cannot wait to share the conclusion with all of you. — Sam Esmail (@samesmail) August 29, 2018

Esmail’s series about Elliot Alderson, a paranoid, depressed, and genius hacker, and his anarchist alter-ego brought prestige to USA, the network previously known for their blue skies programming. The first season scored an Emmy nomination for Best Drama Series and an Emmy victory for star Rami Malek. While the sophomore season wasn’t as well-received, the show came back strong for season 3, which was hailed as a “noir masterpiece” by EW critic Darren Franich.

Mr. Robot, which also stars Christian Slater and Portia Doubleday, returns to USA in 2019.