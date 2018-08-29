DC streaming service launch date, plus new Titans photos revealed

type TV Show Current Status In Season performer Yasmine Bleeth, Casper Van Dien, Perry King, Victoria Principal Producer Aaron Spelling broadcaster NBC Genre Soaps

DC’s long-awaited streaming service has a launch date — plus, hey look, there are four new photos (below) from Titans and a premiere date for that show too.

First the service date: DC Universe will launch sooner than you think — in less than a month — on Sept. 15 (a.k.a. “Batman Day,” which celebrates the anniversary of the character’s first-ever appearance in the comics).

The service’s first big original series, Titans, will have its world premiere screening at New York Comic Con on Oct. 3 and then make its debut on DC Universe on Oct. 12. This news was revealed during the live stream event of DC Daily.

Check out the new photos:

DC

DC

DC

DC

Based on Teen Titans, the live-action Titans series from producer Greg Berlanti consists of 12 episodes and stars Brenton Thwaites as Batman sidekick Richard “Dick” Grayson / Robin, Anna Diop as alien princess Koriand’r / Starfire, Teagan Croft as empath Rachel Roth / Raven, and Ryan Potter as shapeshifter Garfield “Gar” Logan / Beast Boy.

RELATED: DC Universe’s Titans says ‘F— Batman’ in moody first official trailer

The DC Universe service will cost $7.99 per month or $74.99 per year.

Upcoming shows planned for 2019 include Doom Patrol, Young Justice, Swamp Thing, Outsiders, Stargirl, and Harley Quinn.