Big Mouth season 2 premiere date, more puberty horrors revealed in Netflix teaser

Big Mouth is coming back for a second season on Netflix to further tickle your PTSD from the awkward horrors of puberty. We can now prepare for the uncomfortable (but oh so hilarious) debauchery, as the streaming platform announced the new premiere date and cast members with the first teaser.

Season 2, complete with 10 new episodes, will drop on Netflix this Oct. 5. Series co-creator Nick Kroll and The Happy Time Murders‘ Maya Rudolph are back voicing the Hormone Monster and Hormone Monstress — among other characters — and these creatures that stoke all your adolescent feelings are still running amok.

Accompanying the premiere announcement are four new images teasing some Spin the Bottle games and a super eager Hormone Monstress taking Jessi and Missy to a steam room.

John Mulaney, Maya Rudolph, Jason Mantzoukas, Jordan Peele, Fred Armisen, Jenny Slate, and Jessi Klein are all back, as well, while the cast welcomes newcomers Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and David Thewlis (Wonder Woman).

Continuing the hilarity that comes with all the emotional baggage of changing bodies and growing up, season 2 will see Rodriguez voicing Gina, the first girl in school to develop breasts, which causes a shift in social dynamics. Thewlis, the Harry Potter veteran, will take the role of the Shame Wizard, mortal enemy of the Hormone Monster who enflames kids’ deepest shame.

If you haven’t yet experienced the comedic gold Kroll and real-life bff Andrew Goldberg mined from their own eras of puberty, now’s the time to start binging.