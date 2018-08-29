9-1-1 reveals explosive new teaser

type TV Show Genre Drama run date 01/03/18 creator Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear performer Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark broadcaster Fox seasons 2

The Big One is about to hit Fox’s 9-1-1.

EW is exclusively debuting a new teaser for the intense second season of the Fox hit about first responders starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and series newcomer Jennifer Love Hewitt.

An earthquake will hit Los Angeles in the second episode and, the production is so huge, it will also extend into episode three.

The series, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, has a two night premiere on Sept. 23 and 24th. Then, the earthquake storyline will conclude on Oct. 1.

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 9pm on Fox.