9-1-1 reveals explosive new teaser

Tim Stack
August 29, 2018 at 01:41 PM EDT

9-1-1

type
TV Show
Genre
Drama
run date
01/03/18
creator
Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear
performer
Peter Krause, Angela Bassett, Oliver Stark
broadcaster
Fox
seasons
2

The Big One is about to hit Fox’s 9-1-1.

EW is exclusively debuting a new teaser for the intense second season of the Fox hit about first responders starring Angela Bassett, Peter Krause and series newcomer Jennifer Love Hewitt.

An earthquake will hit Los Angeles in the second episode and, the production is so huge, it will also extend into episode three.

FOX

The series, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk and Tim Minear, has a two night premiere on Sept. 23 and 24th. Then, the earthquake storyline will conclude on Oct. 1.

9-1-1 airs Mondays at 9pm on Fox.

 

 

