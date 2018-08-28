To celebrate Fall TV and our huge Fall TV Preview issue that’s out in September, EW is bringing you 50 scoops in 50 days, a daily dish on some of your favorite shows. Follow the hashtag #50Scoops50Days on Twitter and Instagram to keep up with the latest, and check EW.com/50-Scoops for all the news and surprises.

After losing her husband, Leigh (Elizabeth Olsen) could really use some support.

And in the exclusive trailer for Facebook Watch’s new drama Sorry for Your Loss, she tries everything to find some. She sits with a support group. She reads about grief. She even moves back in with her mother, Amy (Janet McTeer). But, she admits, she’s “just mad all the time.”

“I hate how in the beginning, everyone wants to send you flowers,” Leigh says. “And then they stop calling and writing and doing nice things for you, because they’re over it, and they expect you to be over it.”

As pointed out by her sister Jules (Kelly Marie Tran), a recovering drug addict who’s just returned from a stint in rehab, Leigh’s in “freefall” — and bouncing back won’t be easy. After all, Leigh isn’t used to asking for help. “She’s a very type-A personality,” Olsen, who also serves as an executive producer for the 10 half-hour episodes, tells EW. “She’s a perfectionist at heart, and it’s hard for people to take care of her.”

Watch the trailer below, and head over to EW’s character gallery for more portraits of Olsen as Leigh, Tran as Jules, McTeer as Amy, and more.

Sorry for Your Loss will premiere at the Toronto Film Festival and debut Sept. 18 on Facebook Watch.