Showtime says Sacha Baron Cohen's Who Is America? might return for season 2

type TV Show run date 07/15/18 creator Sacha Baron Cohen performer Sacha Baron Cohen broadcaster Showtime Genre Comedy

Sacha Baron Cohen’s controversial, buzzy, critically divisive Showtime series isn’t actually canceled yet, Showtime says.

Despite the comedian himself tweeting Sunday’s finale of Who Is America? was the “last EVER” episode, the network insists no decision has been made on the show which pranked political figures into making embarrassing (and revealing) mistakes.

The network had previously told reporters at the Television Critics Association’s press tour last month that they were “dying to bring the show back” for a second round, despite its modest Nielsen ratings.

Now the network says the show still could come back (likely meaning the network hasn’t given up trying to convince Cohen, regardless of what he says on Twitter — a similar situation happened with Homeland, where Showtime said for months that no decision had been made on whether to end the show next season despite its creative team telling the press otherwise).

Who Is America? never ended up including its most heavily rumored segment, featuring former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin and her daughter, but ended up giving a nod to Palin in the closing credits of its series finale, dubbing her “Special Publicity Consultant (Inadvertent).”

Baron Cohen himself announced before Sunday’s finale that this would be the last episode “ever” but given the comic’s penchant for misinformation, nobody was sure whether to take it seriously:

Tonight, is the last EVER show of “Who is America”. Thank you to all of you who enjoyed it…and for those who didn’t….. pic.twitter.com/o8T2qbIIiv — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) August 26, 2018

The show’s most shocking stunt was convincing Georgia state lawmaker Jason Spencer to drop his pants and repeatedly use the n-word. He was forced to resign his post within a week.