Your favorite childhood TV classics from Nickelodeon are finally entering the digital age.

Beloved series like AAAHH!!! Real Monsters, CatDog, Doug, Rocko’s Modern Life, and The Wild Thornberrys are now available on NickSplat, a new streaming video on-demand channel from VRV and Nickelodeon.

The NickSplat streaming channel features a selection of nearly 30 of the network’s most popular nostalgic shows, including All That, Are You Afraid of the Dark?, Clarissa Explains It All, Kenan & Kel, and Legends of the Hidden Temple, among others, with additional series to be added at a later date.

NickSplat can be purchased for $5.99 per month, and will be included in the VRV premium bundle for $9.99 per month.

Fans can visit the NickSplat channel guide to find the latest episodes available by visiting vrv.co/nicksplatguide. They can also watch NickSplat on VRV now by heading over to www.vrv.co or downloading the app on Xbox One, PS4, Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, Android TV, Chromecast, and on Android and iOS.

“Our partnership with Viacom is a first of its kind,” said Eric Berman, head of content partnerships, VRV, Ellation. “We’re very proud to be the premiere launch partner to bring a NickSplat channel into SVOD and share these nostalgic series so our passionate audience can fall in love with them all over again.”