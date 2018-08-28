Watch a sneak peek of NBC’s new supernatural thriller Manifest ahead of its premiere

Are you ready to take one heck of a memorable flight?

Ahead of next month’s season premiere, NBC has released the first act of the pilot episode of its new supernatural drama Manifest. The series tells the story of a group of survivors of Montego Air Flight 828 who land safely back in New York after some scary turbulence has them unnerved. Only, when they touch down, it turns out that those more moments of rocky travel actually spanned five years back on the ground and they have been presumed dead for years.

Soon enough, things start getting even weirder for survivors Michaela (Valor‘s Melissa Roxburgh) and her brother Ben (Once Upon A Time‘s Josh Dallas) and they begin to wonder if they’ve been brought back for some greater purpose than they initially thought. Seriously, you’ll never disregard turbulence in the same way.

Watch the sneak peek above and tune in Sept. 24 at 10 p.m. ET on NBC when Manifest takes off for good.